Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the May 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1389 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,900. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 185,375 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

