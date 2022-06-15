Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $50.94

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.94, but opened at $47.45. Sprout Social shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 3,138 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $90,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,811 shares of company stock worth $9,576,911. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sprout Social by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

