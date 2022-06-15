Squirrel Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $80.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $26,543.74 and $80.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,335.97 or 1.00137942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00109795 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

