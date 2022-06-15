Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 694 ($8.42).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 603.60 ($7.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 564.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 518.64. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($4.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640.20 ($7.77).

In other news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,293.12). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total value of £58,448 ($70,940.65).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

