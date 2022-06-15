Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

