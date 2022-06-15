Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,684,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,888 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $118,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SF traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,968. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

