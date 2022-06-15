StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.50.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $210.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

