StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.