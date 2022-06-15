StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.48. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

