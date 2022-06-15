StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 91,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

