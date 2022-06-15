StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
