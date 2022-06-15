StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $25.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.