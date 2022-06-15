StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $25.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
