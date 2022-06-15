Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 225,248 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,248 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $17,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.