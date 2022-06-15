Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 6,935 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

