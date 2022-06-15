Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

GOVT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

