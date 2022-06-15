Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 169 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,370 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.27 and a 200-day moving average of $382.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

