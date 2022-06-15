Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,168 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $126.76. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

