Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 2.04% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.09. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.