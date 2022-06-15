Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 277,761 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,761 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,522,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,554,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,238,000 after buying an additional 450,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,364,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,395,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 785.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

