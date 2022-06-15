Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 415 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $525.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

