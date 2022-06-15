Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 815 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 916.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 67 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $292.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.30. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

