Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 82,447 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,447 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

