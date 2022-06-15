Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,075,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 949,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

