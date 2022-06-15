Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $166.60

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.60 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.06), with a volume of 477587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.60 ($2.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KETL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.37) to GBX 310 ($3.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 366 ($4.44).

The firm has a market cap of £341.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland bought 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($30,230.00). Also, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($24,257.65).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

