Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

FUJHY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.59. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Subaru had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Subaru will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

