Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.85

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 20020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $830.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

