Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Up 57.4% in May

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,332.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

A number of analysts have commented on SMMCF shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

