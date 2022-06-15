Summit Insights Downgrades Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Hold

Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.04.

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

