Sunlands Technology Group (STG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of NYSE STG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $13.50.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 18.72%.
About Sunlands Technology Group (Get Rating)
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
