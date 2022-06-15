Sunlands Technology Group (STG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share on Friday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE STG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91. Sunlands Technology Group has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.41 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 18.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

