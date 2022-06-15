Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 12.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.95. 93,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,988,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.
NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.
About Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.
