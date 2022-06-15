Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 12.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $18.95. 93,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,988,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

