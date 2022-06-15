System1 (NYSE:SST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.50

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 6546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $714,024.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,224,681.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $841,000.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

