Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after acquiring an additional 723,057 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,120,489,000 after acquiring an additional 557,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 235,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

