Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $40,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Target by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.25. 151,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $141.29 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,026,584. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

