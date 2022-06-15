Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8.50 Per Share

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TAM stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £248.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 489.03. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 405 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 620 ($7.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, insider Paul Edwards purchased 16,404 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £70,537.20 ($85,613.79). Also, insider Lothar Mentel bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,384 ($24,740.87).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

