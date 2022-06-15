TCG Crossover Management LLC Buys New Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,905,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,960,000. CymaBay Therapeutics makes up about 9.3% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CymaBay Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 419.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 92,215 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 16,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,725. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $162.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

