TCG Crossover Management LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Elevation Oncology makes up approximately 1.6% of TCG Crossover Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TCG Crossover Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Elevation Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on Elevation Oncology from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of ELEV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 4,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $33.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of Elevation Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

