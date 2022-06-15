TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Holdings Decreased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,601,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191,828 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up 20.9% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.44% of TD SYNNEX worth $4,871,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $49,615,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $91,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,306 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

