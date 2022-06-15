Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.05

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 12308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Teijin alerts:

Teijin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.