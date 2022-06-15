Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 155,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,992,981 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

