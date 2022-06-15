Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Five Below, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $120.66 on Monday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.38. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

