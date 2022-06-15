The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 5,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,660. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.55. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

