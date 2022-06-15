The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $11,773,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The stock had a trading volume of 125,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

