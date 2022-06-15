The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stake Decreased by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for about 1.1% of Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Huber Research lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.74. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

