The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,409. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

