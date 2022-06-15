The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $42,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after acquiring an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $7.96 on Wednesday, reaching $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.32 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

