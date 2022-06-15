The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Korea Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. 2,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $46.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

