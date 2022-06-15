The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

NYSE:TJX opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

