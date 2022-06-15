Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 22,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 952,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $676.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $36,478,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,201,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 130.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,326,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

