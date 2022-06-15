Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $507.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $465.93 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

