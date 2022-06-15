Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 7196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Specifically, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,186,031 shares of company stock valued at $60,086,383. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $827.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

