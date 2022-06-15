Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Acquires C$86,500.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,500.

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$7.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.66.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

