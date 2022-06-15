Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Acquires C$86,500.00 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Rating) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,500.
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$7.16 and a twelve month high of C$8.66.
