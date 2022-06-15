tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.00

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 39432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($1.91).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £278.83 million and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

